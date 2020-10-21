Girl Scouts of Maine Explorers meet Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. over Zoom. This is a non-member event for girls and their families. Bring a friend, make new ones, and get creative with Girl Scouts and it’s all free.

This is also a great opportunity to learn how you can participate in Girl Scouts in your local community. Come discover the importance of the inclusive, all-girl environment of Girl Scouts where girls can try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles and just be themselves. Before the event, please gather up the following supplies if you have them: paper, crayons or markers, moon dough supplies (1/4 cup cornstarch, 1/4 cup hair conditioner, mixing bowl and spoon) and your imagination to bring the event to life.