BELFAST — Our four superhero directors are ready for “TALES FROM THE MUCK,” Belfast Maskers anthology of short horror plays. The shows will be performed outside of the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street, with socially-distanced seating in the street. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24, 29 and 30 with two shows on Halloween, Oct. 31 — a 5 p.m. show that will be toned down a bit for younger audiences (though parental discretion is still advised) and a final show at 7 p.m.

“TALES FROM THE MUCK” will feature five short plays, introduced by the legendary Muck Witch, and featuring a cast of Maskers favorites that will take theatergoers on a journey through the haunted past, the frozen arctic, outer space and beyond the grave.





All recommended social-distancing and sanitation precautions will be followed and,as a result, just 45 seats will be available for each evening’s performance and can only be purchased online for $10 at Belfast Maskers.com.

Audience members should bring their own chairs, wear masks upon entry and dress warmly.Shows will be cancelled if there is rain.