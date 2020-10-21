The Bangor Commission on Cultural Development invites everyone to “Listen at Lunch” as local citizens read poetry, short stories, literary selections and seasonal tales to celebrate the “Art of the Written Word” which is being featured the fourth and final week of this year’s virtual ARTober celebration. Barbara McDade, chair of the Artober Committee, said “There really is something for everyone in these selections.”

Links to the audible celebration can be found on the ARTober website, https://bangorartober.com A new reading will be posted at noon Monday through Friday during the week of Oct. 26. Readers include poet Kathleen Ellis, author Annaliese Jakimidis, Bangor Public Librarian Ben Treat and Ken Stack who is an actor, director and faculty at NESCOM who will close each session with an Edgar Allen Poe poem in a nod to Halloween. The bookstore, Briar Patch will end the week with an author reading and readings for Halloween,

The series leads off on Monday with Kathleen Ellis, a Bangor poet whose published works include, Vanishing Acts; Entering Earthquake Country; Red Horses; and The Calamity Jane Poems. Tuesday will feature Annaliese Jakimides whose poetry and prose have been broadcast on local and national public radio, and published in many journals, magazines and anthologies. Nominated for the Pushcart Prize, she has been a finalist for the Stephen Dunn Poetry Prize and the Maine Literary Awards, in both poetry and nonfiction. On Wednesday, Ben Treat, director of the Bangor Public Library will read poems linked by the theme, “Action Amid Uncertainty.” Thursday and Friday will have readings for the child in all of us with programs from The Briar Patch Bookstore.

The arts in Bangor remain alive in this time of Covid they need your support as they search for ways to share their talents with others. With no in-person kick-off to this year’s celebration and making an effort to highlight our local artists and organizations that enrich our city. Please visit our Facebook page and check out our new website: www.bangorartober.com. The website has links to individual artists and organizations. If you are an artist or organization, it is not too late to participate in this year’s celebration and to be listed on the website and Facebook page.