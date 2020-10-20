In this October 2019 file photo, Hampden Academy celebrates a goal in a boys soccer game at Bangor High School. The Broncos beat Old Town on Monday. (Natalie Williams | BDN)

Boys Soccer

Hampden 4, Old Town 2

At Old Town

Hampden Academy goals: Collin Scobie, Marc Fachiol, Ethan Sokoloski, Ryan Sololoski; Old Town: Matt Seymour, Gabe Gifford; goalies, Old Town: Micah Betters 20 saves, 24 shots; HA: Cooper Moran 11 saves, 13 shots

Girls Soccer

PVHS 2, Schenck/Stearns 1

At East Millinocket

Penobscot Valley (7-1) goals: Natalie Spencer, Emily St. Cyr; Schenck (5-2): Hannah Sewall; assist: Laura Cote; goalies, PVHS: Emilee Ireland 2 saves, 4 shots; Schenck/Stearns: Katrina Gagnon 6 saves, 17 shots

John Bapst 5, Piscataquis 0

At Bangor

John Bapst goals: Gillian Skehan 2, Casey Britt, Isabelle Angelo, Alana Mitchell; assists: Emma Coleman 2, Abbie Lawrence, Faith Bouchard; goalies, John Bapst: Ruby Dwyer, Kate Griffin 3 saves, 8 shots; Piscataquis Community: Lauren Robinson 19 saves, 35 shots

Dexter 6, Greenville 1

At Greenville

Dexter goals: Peyton Grant 5, Cally Gudroe; assists: Peyton Grant, Cally Gudroe, Cheyenne Beem; Greenville goal: Katie Worster; goalies, Dexter: Jasmine Lewis 0 saves, 1 shot; Greenville: Lexi Bjork 21 saves, 34 shots