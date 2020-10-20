A South Portland man living in California accused of killing a Portland man in 2016 has been arrested.

Aristotle Stilley, 23, was arrested in Sacramento, California, for allegedly shooting through a door and hitting 36-year-old David Anderson four times at his apartment at 88 Gilman St. on March 15, 2016.





Sacramento police arrested Stilley after pulling him over for a traffic violation early Tuesday. A Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Stilley with a murder charge on Aug. 7, Portland police said.

Anderson’s death was among Portland police’s 15 unsolved or cold case homicides. Anderson was one of two people shot that night. The other man, whom police did not identify, was wounded. The multi-unit building at which Anderson was staying is operated by Shalom House, a local organization that helps people battling mental illness find housing.

Friends at the time recalled Anderson as a lighthearted, generous person who had fallen on hard times.

Stilley is being held without bail at the Sacramento County North Main Jail as a fugitive from justice. His extradition is expected within two weeks.