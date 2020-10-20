Three Ellsworth schools and the city’s adult education program will close for a day due to a positive COVID-19 test with an individual associated with them.

Students and staff at Ellsworth’s High School, Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, Hancock County Technical Center and adult ed will do a remote learning day as rooms visited by the positive individual are cleaned on Wednesday. The four will follow a hybrid schedule on Thursday, Superintendent Daniel Higgins said in a letter to the city.





The case is the first discovered at a Hancock County school. As of Tuesday, Hancock has the fourth-lowest number of coronavirus cases (59) behind Piscataquis (10), Washington (21) and Aroostook (56) out of Maine’s 16 counties.

The individual is in quarantine and anyone who was in close contact with the person will also quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their test results, Higgins said.

Ellsworth High sports practices and other extracurriculars were postponed Tuesday, Higgins said.