A brother and sister in Livermore Falls are accused of breaking into a home Friday and beating a man and a woman who lived there.

Joshua R. Pollis, 35, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespass. His sister, 36-year-old Lindsey A. Pollis, was charged with assault, aggravated criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.





The siblings allegedly broke into a Haines Corner Road home, where they were earlier allowed to stay, Friday afternoon to accuse the 36-year-old man who lived there of stealing either money or drugs, the Sun Journal reported.

The man was allegedly beaten two different times, and a 32-year-old woman was punched and thrown down the stairs twice. When police arrived, the man was found in a bathtub “completely covered” in blood and the woman emerged from the basement wearing blood-covered jeans and a sweatshirt, according to the newspaper.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, while the woman declined medical attention, according to the Sun Journal.

Joshua R. Pollis was being held on $25,000 bail, and Lindsey A. Pollis was being held on $2,000 bail.