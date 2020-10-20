A fire heavily damaged a Bangor self-storage warehouse on Tuesday.

Econ-Storage of Maine at 1286 Union St. was still smoldering as of 8:15 p.m., almost three hours after the fire was called in. Firefighters from six municipalities plus Bangor’s Air National Guard unit were assisting the Bangor Fire Department at the warehouse or covering the city, a city dispatcher said.





No injuries have been reported, the dispatcher said.

The fire apparently began in the center of one of the rows of storage buildings, Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins told Fox 22.

“Everyone knows what storage units look like, they’re usually packed right full of assorted products and everything,” Higgins said. “There’s a pretty good fire load in a building like this, as long as it gets the oxygen to get going, and that’s what they had.”

Part of Union Street was blocked for several hours.