ORONO — For Maine farmers who must comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act, or who want to hone their skills regarding food safety, University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering two sessions of the Produce Safety Alliance grower training from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Nov. 5–6 or Dec. 11-18.

Training topics include foundational farm food safety best practices and coordinated management information based on FSMA requirements. Participants who complete the course are eligible for the FSMA certificate that may be required for their farm compliance. Three pesticide credits are also available.

The $20 fee includes the training manual and certificate. Registration deadline for the Nov. 5–6 class is Oct. 25; register for the December class by Nov. 29. Register and find more information on the training webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton at 207-942-7396 or theresa.tilton@maine.edu.