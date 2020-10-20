Online Talk – Stories from the Sea: Fishing Communities Revealed Monday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m., sponsored by the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine This talk is available virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. Go to umaine.edu/mitchellcenter to register and receive Zoom connection information.

Speaker: Natalie Springuel, Maine Sea Grant In historical societies, museums and libraries, the voices of Maine’s fishing community members have been recorded for posterity. These voices can illustrate the past and help us plan for the future. With ecological shifts happening today, the local fisheries knowledge contained in Maine’s rich oral history archives is a critical source of information about ecology and coastal communities. This talk will reflect an effort to bring those stories to life so they can be useful for decision-making, community development and cultural heritage.

Springuel has been a marine extension associate with University of Maine Sea Grant since 2000. Based at College of the Atlantic, her extension programs address working waterfronts and coastal access, fisheries heritage, and sustainable tourism planning.