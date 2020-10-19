A Portland police officer suffered a concussion and a chipped tooth while arresting a Portland motorist on Sunday.

Kellen Hollenkamp, 34, led police on a short chase just after 11 p.m. after he was stopped on High Street for a traffic violation. Police found Hollenkamp at a home at 10 Walker St. after he broke in and the homeowner confronted him.

Police shot Hollenkamp with a taser and he allegedly kicked the officer — whose name was not released — in the head. The officer was treated at a Portland hospital where Hollenkamp was still getting treatment as of Monday, police said.

Charges against Hollenkamp will include assault on a police officer, failure to submit to arrest and aggravated reckless conduct with a motor vehicle when he is released from the hospital, police said.