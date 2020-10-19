A father and his 9-year-old son were rescued in Clifton after their canoe capsized on Hopkins Pond Sunday.

A Hopkins Pond resident, Geoff Smith, and an Eddington firefighter rescued Ranjit Pandher, 59, and his son, Amandeep, from the pond after they capsized at about 5:15 p.m., according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.

Amandeep called 911 while hanging from the side of the canoe as his father climbed back aboard.

The two were treated for possible hypothermia at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor, Latti said.