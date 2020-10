Two I-395 ramps in Brewer closed earlier by a construction accident on Monday have been reopened, a state police dispatcher said.

Brewer Fire Department Captain Robbie Wilde told Fox 22 that two injured people were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment.

The accident happened shortly before 4 p.m. The construction crews were working to extend I-395 to Route 9, Fox 22 reported.