Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies giving way to rain showers in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 29 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 648 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll is now at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





An outbreak of 17 COVID-19 cases at a Brooks church has forced businesses to close and disrupted holiday plans in this small Waldo County town. The spread of the virus in Brooks shattered the sense of safety that many residents had felt, despite an outbreak this spring in nearby Belfast, where 13 died and another 30 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Joseph, who goes by the nickname “Batman”, packs up his belongings to leave the Bangor Waterfront after a visit from police, homeless outreach workers and city officials on Thursday morning. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Bangor’s unsheltered population has grown this year as the coronavirus pandemic has stretched on for more than six months, making homelessness more apparent in prominent spots in the city’s downtown.

A view of Pickett Mountain and Pickett Mountain Pond, which could serve as the site of a new minerals mine by Canadian mining company Wolfden Resources. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission

Pickett Mountain is a small peak near Baxter State Park surrounded by lakes and ponds populated with brook trout that make the area ideal for quiet fishing. But this remote, serene area near the Penobscot-Aroostook county line is likely to be the center of an environmental battle as Maine’s recently enacted mining law is tested for the first time.

Susan Collins (left) and Sara Gideon are pictured at the Decision Maine debate in Portland on Sept. 11, 2020. Credit: Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald

Few women have made it to the highest level of Maine politics. Since the famed Margaret Chase Smith was elected in 1940, only three Maine women — Susan Collins, Olympia Snowe and Chellie Pingree — have been elected to Congress, compared with two dozen men over the same period.

In this Sept. 17, 2020, file photo, Sipekne’katik First Nation members head from the wharf in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia, after launching its own self-regulated fishery. Credit: Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press via AP

Vandalism, physical intimidation and suspicious fires have broken out in Canada as tensions rise over indigenous fishing rights, according to Canadian news reports. The fire, which caused life-threatening injuries to a man who police say is a “person of interest,” is the latest in a series of escalating confrontations between Mi’kmaq and non-tribal lobstermen over the tribe’s position that it is not subject to seasonal fishing prohibitions.

Erwin Kreuz, a German tourist famed for mistaking Bangor for San Francisco, is pictured at right. He helped to open the Bangor Mall in October 1978. Credit: BDN archives

Erwin Kreuz, a genial, unassuming 49-year-old Bavarian brewery worker, was quite pleased to be making his first trip overseas from his native Germany, when he boarded a World Airways flight from Frankfurt to San Francisco in early October 1977. His arrival in the City by the Bay was delayed, however, by an unplanned two-week layover in Bangor, during which he thought he had landed in San Francisco.

Two coyotes in Kennebec County look back toward a trail camera near a bog. Credit: Courtesy of Bob D.

Checking out the photos on your trail camera can make you feel a little like a kid on Christmas morning, waking up early, eager to find out what Santa left under the tree.

In other Maine news …

Maine’s US Senate race has attracted so much money that it’s hard to spend it

Susan Collins’ PAC ‘not aware’ of 2 candidates’ QAnon ties when it donated to them

Suspect in pizza dough tampering held without bail

Lobstermen say documents show ‘catastrophic impact’ right whale protections could have on industry

City officials against social ballot referendums in Portland