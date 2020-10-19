The Family Restored hosts an annual memorial race virtually this year to honor the memories of those who have passed away from addiction and raise money to support those seeking recovery.

PORTLAND — The Family Restored began as a support group for family members to cope with their loved one’s addiction and grew into an organization that has helped hundreds of people receive treatment.





The Family Restored holds an annual 5K to honor those lives lost and offer help to those who are seeking it. As the rates of overdoses continue to increase in 2020, it’s vital to establish connection however possible. A virtual race offers a way to safely participate in this well-loved annual event. By registering, participants are committing to run, walk, hike or cycle the amount to commit to in honor of all of those who have lost their lives to addiction. How one completes their race is up to them – treadmill, peloton, hiking trail. Participation will be noted by sharing on Facebook and Instagram and tagging. The event will be a weeklong instead of one day to allow ample time to participate.

“Every year this event brings together the recovery community to visibly honor those lost to the disease of addiction and to bring hope to those struggling,” said Eric Girard, The Family Restored executive director. “We felt it was important to still show that solidarity in a way that is

safe for everyone. We are still here. We feel the losses deeply and honor them. We also know there’s a way out and we can offer help to those struggling.”

Additionally, every year there is a memorial wall for those who have lost a loved one. This year that wall is also virtual. The Family Restored is encouraging friends and family members to post photos and memories on an event page hosted on Facebook.

WHAT: Virtual Memorial Race

WHO: Hosted by The Family Restored

WHEN: Oct. 25-31

WHERE: Facebook, Instagram and Zoom

The Family Restored is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the mission to strengthen and support families affected by addiction in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. For more go to www.thefamilyrestored.org.