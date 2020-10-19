LEWISTON — In an effort to support men discerning the Lord’s call to the priesthood, the Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council #10019 in Lewiston will host a special drive-thru supper from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

All proceeds from the supper, which will be held in the parking lot of Holy Family Church on 607 Sabattus Street, will benefit the Diocese of Portland’s Seminarian Fund.





Tickets are $9 for adults, and $4 for children under 10. There are no advance sales. The supper will feature smothered beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, apple crisp and more.

The Diocese of Portland currently has seminarians studying at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland; Theological College at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.; Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts; and Our Lady of Providence Seminary in Providence, Rhode Island.

The seminary is an environment that strives to form Christian men characterized by a life of holiness, human virtue and generous service. Seminarians come from all walks of life, previous educational experiences, family backgrounds, and parishes. While the seminary is a place where individual men go to discern what the Lord is asking of them, ultimately, as priests, they will belong to a fraternity. The seeds of this brotherhood and fraternity are sown during their time in seminary formation.

For more information about vocations in the Diocese of Portland, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations. For further details about the fundraiser on Oct. 24, call Maurice at 207-592-0074 or Brian at 207-576-6288.