ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation announces recipients of the Sally Stetson Tongren Scholarship Fund for Aroostook County. The fund provides renewable support to graduating seniors of high schools in Aroostook County who are pursuing post-secondary education.

A total of $120,000 was awarded to 24 students. Renewal recipients are Elise Allen and Breann Clayton from Easton; Bryce Coffin, Stockholm; Abigail Gonneville and Mandy Li, Madawaska; Danika Deschaine, Van Buren; Olivia Gervais, Frenchville; Christina Skidgel and Josh Quist, Caribou; Ben Grant and Alexander Wilde, Houlton; and Hannah Lee, Smyrna.





First-time Tongren scholarship awardees are: Katelyn Amero, Mapleton; Morgan Barrows, Ludlow; Graham Berry, Ashland; Zachery Chasse, Fort Kent; Riley Clough, Fort Fairfield; Keegan Gentle and Grace Johnson, Houlton; Richard Goupille and Joy Wang, Presque Isle; Kaitlyn Martin and Madison Nadeau, Madawaska; and Martha Wilson, Hodgdon.

The students will be attending Maine Maritime Academy, Husson University, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine, University of Maine at Presque Isle, University of Maine at Farmington, Kennebec Valley Community College, Bowdoin College, University of New Hampshire, University of Vermont, Thomas College, Northern Maine Community College, Southern Maine Community College and Brown University.

A Houlton native, Sally Stetson Tongren (1936-2014) bequeathed nearly $4.8 million to the Maine Community Foundation in 2016 to endow scholarship funds for students in Aroostook and Washington counties. Tongren’s father Albert K. Stetson was the owner/publisher of the Aroostook Pioneer, the first weekly newspaper in The County. She attended Houlton schools, Oak Grove Academy in Vassalboro and Wellesley College. She and her husband, Hale N. Tongren, lived most of their adult lives in Virginia where he taught at George Mason University.

The next deadline for applications is May 15, 2021. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.