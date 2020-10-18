Local golf

HOLES-IN-ONE

Derek Archer

HERMON, Maine — Derek Archer of Hermon shot his first career ace at Hermon Meadow Golf Course. He fired a hole-in-one using a pitching wedge on the 130-yard third hole. The shot was witnessed by Evan Beck.

Joe Knapp

HERMON, Maine — Joe Knapp of Bangor shot his first career hole-in-one playing at Hermon Meadow Golf Course. He aced the 210-yard 12th hole using a 4-hybrid. The shot was witnessed by Danny Leeman and Max Leeman.





Kelly LaPointe

BANGOR, Maine — Kelly LaPointe of Brewer aced the 6th hole on the Championship Course at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. He used a 9-iron to hole out on the 169-yard par 3. His ace was witnessed by Adam Leadbetter, Jeff Leadbetter and John Franck.

MSGA

At Dunegrass GC, Old Orchard Beach

Regular Tees, Flight 1 — Gross: 1. Joe Hamilton 70, Pat Bucklin 72, Joe Alvarez 72, Ricky Jones 76, John Welch 77; Net: Mike Hayes 69, Jamie Boutin 69, Dawson Renaud 71, Justin Conant 71, Paul Lindahl 73, Phil Dube 73, Troy Plummer 73, Ace Haseltine 73. Senior 1, Gross: Mike O’Brien 76, Phil Barter 77, Mike Doucette 78, Keith Lefebvre 79, Keith Patterson 79, Gary Manoogian 79. Net: Steve Norton 69, Billy Oxley 70, Peter Freyer 71, Lou Sardella 72, Butch Kennedy 74, Russ Sweet 74, Mark Genest 74; Senior Tees, Flight 1, Gross: Zibby Puleio 71, John E Kimball 75, Reid Birdsall 75, Pat LaRoche 76, Jim Caron 76, Steve Dixon 76; Net: Frank Defrancesco 67, Jon Garrity 68, Rich Douglass 68, John Duross 69; Flight 2, Gross: Jim Weaver 82, Roger Fournell 84, Rudy Plummer 85, Rick Simonds 87; Net: Paul Renaud 71, Joe Foley 71, Rick Zemla 73, Dick Gammon 73, Ed Juhl 73, Vic Nunan 73; Team Best Ball, 1 Gross 1 Net Inclusive: Ricky Jones, Jon Hardy, Jim Raye, Jamie Boutin 122; Randy Smith, Charles Smith, Frank Defrancesco, Dave Ordway 122; Kevin Nickerson, Jim Caron, Craig Lapierre, Mike Arsenault 125; Paul Nichols, Pat LaRoche, Gerald Grant, Paul Lamontagne 127, Justin Stewart, Justin Conant, Mike Cleary, Taylor Dimick 127; Steve Bodge, Rich Douglass, Heath Cowan, Mike Salisbury 127; Zibby Puleio, Phil Dube, Keith Lefebvre, John Duross 128; Ron Looman, Jon Garrity, Seth Sweetser, John E Kimball 128; Dave Verrier, Kelly Boynton, John Welch, Andrew Richards 128; Skins, Regular Tee, Gross: No. 6, Paul Roy 2, No. 9 John Welch 2, No. 13 Bob Barber 2, No. 12 Gary Manoogian 3, No. 14 Butch Kennedy 3, No. 16 Keith Croteau 3, No. 17 Mike Nappi 2; Net: No. 1 Bob Miles 3, No. 8 Steve Andreasen 1, No. 10 Kelly Boynton 2, No. 13 Tony Leslie 1; Senior Tee, Gross: No. 2 John Duross 2, No. 6 Jim Caron 2, No. 7 Paul Nichols 3, No. 17 Bill McGuire 2, No. 18 Jim Caron 3; Net: No. 4 Burt Dube 2, No. 9 Burt Dube 2, No. 14 Rolf Madsen 2, No. 15 Rick Simonds 3; Pins, Regular Tee: No. 2 Jon Hardy 8-7, No. 8 Brian Rex 3-1, No. 11 Tad Woolsey 2-10, No. 13 Billy Oxley 3-0, No. 17 Butch Kennedy 6-5; Senior Tee: No. 2 John Duross 3-9, No. 8 Randy Smith 0-2, No. 11 Vic Gaudreau 2-9, No. 13 Dennis Dube 4-11, No. 17 Bill McGuire 7-4

LOCAL

At Hidden Meadows GC, Old Town

Haunted Yellow Ball 5-Person Scramble — 142, John Lane, Aidan Rand, Colby Folsom, Dillon Leland, Kyle Lemieux; 152, Fred Pete, Jason Clifford, Rusty Blessard, Arthur Osborne, Jared Peters; 153, Jeff Gerry Team; 157, Randy Bernard, Jeannette Bernard, Ryan Bernard, Owen Maurais, Bob Ashe; 159, Rick Bernosky, Mike Boucavales, Donnie Sparkman, Allen Connor, Kevin Grant; 161, Brad Bouchard, Jason Levasseur, Elizabeth Levasseur, Bryan Bouchard, Kurt Hamilton; 162, Mike Lafontaine, Robbie Robertson, Gene Fadrigon, Ed Lucas, Greg Bosse; 162, Joe Severance, Kenny Mitchell, Joe Mitchell, Stephanie Buxton, Mike Cote; 164, Bill Patrick, Rick Tidwell, Zac Quigley, Dale Cross, Michelle Atherton; 169, Liz Rand, Jess Crawford, Jonathon Rand-Crawford, Christopher Rand-Crawford, Micah Betters; 175, Chris Smith, Phil Smith, Alex Smith, Austin Smith, Brandon Badger; 179, Jeff Brown, Andrew Croce, Tyler Thompson, Andy White, Clinton Spaulding; 179, Joe Stuart, Larry Stuart, Jim Nadeau, Kevin Lee, Steve Allen; Pins: No. 4 Kurt Hamilton 3-4 1/2, Non. 8 Jason Levasseur 12-5

At Hermon Meadow GC

House In the Woods Golf Outing Sponsored by FedEx — 1. Rusty Broad, Scott Poulin, Jason Duran, Darren Nason 62 (mc), 2. Grant Poulin, Gabe Poulin, Jake Jones, Billy Deridan 62, 3. Jon Penner, Sterling Penner, Andy Pierce, Stuart Nattapong 63; Most Accurate: Briant Arrants; Pin: No. 16 Scott Poulin 3-3

At Bangor Municipal GC

Last Call Open Scramble — Standard Gross: Troy Crocker, Mark Barthelemy, John Tuell, Mike Weston -57; Pat Bouchard, Keith Doughty, Sunny Campbell, Rick Randall -58; Andrew Ferrier, Tyler Muzzy, Brandon McCarthy, Kyle Pulkinen -59; Ken Lamond, Tyler Stewart, Frank Dinsmore, Rob Hayes -59; Nick Carparelli, Barry Hobert, Ed Dephilippo, Rick Hayward -60; Scott Deabay, Braddock Deabay, Zach Deabay -60; Rick Boody, Dave Crichton, Tim Black, Scott Russell -62; Tom Hanscom, Jackman Mickiewicz, Griffin Henderson -62. Mixed Gross: Chuck Jameson, Jeff Vanidestine, John Johnson, Jessica Hayward -63; Tom Caron, Kristen Callagy, Stephanie Blanchard, Sam Blanchard -62; Yvette Stewart, Tracy Barker, Bruce Stewart, Scott Melvin -64; Rick Abbott, Lainie Abbott, Josh Hawkes, J.T. Davis -65; Lucky Team: Kent Johnson, Tony Reynolds, Matt Murray, Bill O’Rourke

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Golf Wars Scramble — Inner 9 Division: Gross: 1. Hackers 34; 2. Underdogs 36; Net: 1. Drivah MacGyvah 26.9; 2. 2 Oldies 28.8;

Outer 9 Division: Gross: 1. Fearsome 29; 2. PutterFace 30; Net: 1. Operation Hack 25.65; 2. Dukes of Hazards 26.95; Pins: No. 4. Richard Dow 43-0; No. 6. Stephen Dalton 10-0; No. 9. Andrew Cough 7-4

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Jane Hooper, Brene Johnson, Gary Derickson, Ken Smith -6; 2. Kate Doherty-Perez, Dennis Lewey, Stan Fitzhenry, Charles Lightner -2; 3. Dwight Patten, Wayne Hooper, Brian O’Donnell, Gary Willey -1; Pins: No. 2 Dave Thibodeau 15-19, No. 5 Gary Willey 11-7

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford — 1. (tie) Thea Davis, J.R. Tozier +7, Greg Black, Lloyd Scripture +7, 3. Dave Mussulman, Marty Drew +6, 4. John May, Alden Brown +5; Pins: No. 3 Greg Black 8-8, No. 8 Lloyd Scripture 8-6, No. 9 Doug Chambers 6-4, No. 12 John May 32-0, No. 16 Keokbum Kwon 11-4; Skins: No. 3 Bruce Ireland, No. 6 Mike Norris, No. 9 John May, No. 10 Mike Norris, No. 18 Bruce Ireland

At Hermon Meadow GC

Cross Country Golf Outing — 1. (tie) Tracy Gran Jr., Terry McDonald, Nancy Hart, Tim McCluskey, Angie McCluskey 55, Matt Berry, Dave Mussulman, Marty Kelly, Tom Berry, Peg Buchanan 55, Byron Dunbar, Greg Black, Jody Lyford, Karen Feeney, Joe Johnston 55, Pins: No. 1 Casey Quinn 8-3, No. 7 Terry McDonald 4-4, No. 11 Joe Johnston 3-6, No. 16 Nancy Hart 5-3