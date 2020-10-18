Harness Racing
BANGOR RACEWAY
Sunday Results
FIRST, Pace, $3,500
No Humble Jumble, He Campbell, 11.80 8.00 16.00
Shadytouch, St Wilson, 7.60 7.60
Rambling Jet, Ch Long, 12.00
T—2:01.0. Ex. 5-4, $61.40; Tr. 5-4-1, $165.80
SECOND, Pace, $4,100
Daliocity, Ch Long, 2.40 2.20 2.10
Vitality, He Campbell, 7.40 3.40
Aint No Mo, Wi Campbell, 3.00
Roddy’s Nor’easter, Ga Mosher, 2.60
T—1:59.0. Ex. 3-1, $10.20; Tr. 3-1-7, $51.20; Tr. 3-1-5, $14.20; early DD 5-3, $19.20
THIRD, Trot, $4,100
Trotalot, Ch Long, 3.80 3.00 2.20
Maine Muscle, Da Ingraham, 3.40 2.80
Beer League, Da Deslandes, 3.60
T—2:02.0. Ex. 3-4, $5.40; Tr. 3-4-2, $7.60
Scratched: Kegler Hanover
FOURTH, Pace, $3,700
Seafood King, Da Ingraham, 24.80 5.20 3.40
Persist Blue Chip, Ch Long, 2.20 2.10
Daughtry Hanover, He Campbell, 5.40
T—1:59.2. Ex. 5-1, $42.00; Tr. 5-1-6, $241.40
FIFTH, Pace, $5,500
Webmaster Hanover, Aa Hall, 35.60 10.40 7.60
Cool Runnings, Ch Long, 7.00 5.60
Spy In The Camp, Ga Mosher, 5.40
T—1:57.2. Ex. 2-5, $193.80; Tr. 2-5-a, $441.80
Scratched: Joey The Third
SIXTH, Pace, $4,500
His Excellence, Da Deslandes, 2.20 2.40 2.80
Dont Sweeten It, Ch Long, 8.60 4.60
Whatchagonnadoboo, Wi Campbell, 8.00
T—1:56.2. Ex. 3-7, $16.20; Tr. 3-7-8, $506.00
SEVENTH, Pace, $4,100
Spiffy Miss, Ga Mosher, 15.40 4.80 9.60
Pembroke Baroness, He Campbell, 2.60 4.20
Camtizzy, Da Deslandes, 6.20
T—1:58.4. Ex. 8-1, $33.60; Tr. 8-1-4, $1,662.20; Pick 3 races 2-3-8, $246.00
EIGHTH, Pace, $6,500
Scott The Great, Da Deslandes, 3.00 3.00 2.10
Opus Blue Chip, Ga Mosher, 4.60 2.80
Biggie, He Campbell, 2.20
T—1:55.1. Ex. 4-2, $5.80; Tr. 4-2-5, $16.80
NINTH, Pace, $3,700
Stormin Spree, Wi Campbell, 3.20 2.60 2.60
Ashlee’s Cool Gal, Ch Long, 8.40 3.60
Steuben Iron Lady, He Campbell, 3.80
T—1:59.1. Ex. 4-7, $31.00; Tr. 4-7-8, $119.20; Late DD 4-4, $4.00
Total Handle: $60,503