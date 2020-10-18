BAR HARBOR, Maine — A Maryland foundation plans to give $4 million to support vision research at a Maine laboratory.

The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, which said the money will pay for research and training in the field of neurodegenerative diseases of the eye.





The work will include research into glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and ocular signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

The foundation is “honored to fund the dedicated researchers at JAX as they explore the eye as a biomarker for dementia,” said Diana Davis Spencer, the foundation’s executive chairperson.

About 285 million people are visually impaired, the laboratory said.