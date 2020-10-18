Different types of hydroponic systems experiment with the various ways plants can absorb water through their roots. Hydroponic systems come in all shapes and sizes, from desktop aeroponic herb gardens to enormous commercial hydroponic enterprises.

The substrates that keep the roots in place vary widely as well, from sand and pebbles to coconut shells and rockwool.

Basic hydroponic systems do not have to be complex. You can set one up in your home with a little creativity (or a little bit of money to purchase a premade system). Hydroponics are especially great for urban homesteaders who lack large yards, or plant aficionados looking to green up their winter blues with some creative indoor gardening.

What can be grown using hydroponics?

Basically anything, though some plants can be more finicky than others. “Anything that can be grown in the ground can be grown hydroponically,” says Michael Timmons, professor of biological and environmental engineering at Cornell University. “The main choices you’ll have to make are the type of support that the root structure will need.”