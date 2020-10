CAMDEN — On Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the Camden Public Library hosts a Camden Conference community event film and discussion of “In the Wake of Modern Life, Women are Becoming Leaders” with Greenlandic journalist Inga Hansen. Hansen has traveled widely throughout Greenland and specializes in writing about Indigenous cultures and affairs. A Q&A will follow her short film.

Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.