In last year’s University of Maine women’s basketball media guide, senior guard Maddy McVicar listed Scotland as the place she would go if she could travel anywhere in the world.

The Calais native is living 66 miles from the Scottish border after signing a contract to play for the Newcastle Eagles of the Women’s British Basketball League, the top professional league in England.





McVicar also is attending Northumbria University where she is working on a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

McVicar had a breakthrough season for the Black Bears during 2019-2020 and helped lead a team ravaged by six season-ending injuries to a berth in the America East championship game against Stony Brook.

The conteste was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The determined and resilient McVicar, ranked second on the team averaging 33.7 minutes per game during which she posted 10 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Despite being just 5-foot-4, the gritty and aggressive McVicar was the team’s fourth-leading rebounder. Her 35.8 percent shooting percentage from the 3-point arc was tops on the team.

UMaine women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon said she is really proud of McVicar.

“She is a kid from Calais, Maine, who walked on and earned a really big role her senior year,” Vachon said. “She knew she wanted to go to grad school and play overseas and that is a great spot for her.”

McVicar was recommended to Newcastle coach Chris Bunten by her former UMaine teammate, Sheraton Jones, who played for Bunten at Northumbria University.

In a story on the Newcastle Eagles website, Bunten said he expects McVicar to be a genuine asset to the team.

“If opposition players judge Maddy on her height alone, they’ll be making a big mistake,” Bunten said. “She’s quick, she’s a great shooter and her passing range is excellent.

“But her rebounding for a point guard is phenomenal,” he added.

He described McVicar as an absolute competitor.

“I love her attitude and can’t wait to see her get some competitive action under her belt,” Bunten said.

McVicar has been in Newcastle upon Tyne for two weeks and the Eagles begin begin regular-season play later this month.

McVicar was a two-time selection to the Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team, earning second-team honors in 2014 and 2015.

She scored 1,411 points in four seasons at Calais and averaged 22.4 points, eight assists and seven rebounds her senior year.

She led the Blue Devils to the state Class C title in 2014.