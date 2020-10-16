This story will be updated.

Another Mainer died and 41 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.





The latest death brings the statewide total to 145.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,865. Of those, 5,243 have been confirmed positive, while 622 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 5,824, down from 5,836, meaning there was an increase of 29 cases today over Thursday’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (4), Aroostook (2), Cumberland (4), Kennebec (2), Knox (1), Sagadahoc (3), Waldo (11) and York (4) counties.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 30.9, up from 28.1 a month ago.

Eleven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, with five of those people in critical care. One person was on a ventilator. So far, 466 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 5,099. That means there are 621 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 622 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 3,417 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 536,130 negative test results out of 542,372 overall. About 1.3 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,403 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 830, 270 and 1,299 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (56), Franklin (73), Hancock (56), Kennebec (285), Knox (55), Lincoln (50), Oxford (160), Piscataquis (10), Sagadahoc (76), Somerset (125), Waldo (95) and Washington (20) counties. The locations of two cases remain unknown.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,982,291 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 217,747 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of new cases in individual counties.