The University of Maine is mourning the loss of a student to an accident on Thursday.

Jackson Wayne Reynolds was 26 and lived in Orono. He studied surveying engineering technology and was a transfer student, the university said in an email to staff on Friday, which did not provide details of the accident.

Reynolds’ passing was the second student death reported at UMaine this semester. Another drowned in the Stillwater River in Orono after reportedly jumping off the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge on Sept. 26.

In the email, UMaine Vice President and Dean of Students Robert Dana described Jackson as “always being upbeat and bringing positive energy. He was a dependable, hard worker and had a great attitude.”