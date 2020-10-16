BANGOR — The Bangor Public Library continues to celebrate Women’s Suffrage Centennial with a new juried art exhibition. Women’s Right to Vote 2020: a Community Exhibition highlights the artwork of 14 artists in the Bangor community who interpreted the ratification of the 19th amendment through their own artistic lens.

Due to COVID-19, the Bangor Public Library’s Minsky Lecture Hall Gallery is closed to the public, but starting Oct. 15 the public can experience the exhibit via reproductions on display throughout downtown Bangor or a virtual gallery experience link through our website. There will also be a virtual exhibit opening that the public is encouraged to attend where first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.





See more detailed information below:

Digital reproductions will be hosted in the storefronts of downtown Bangor businesses. A curated walking tour for the exhibit has been created in Vamonde, a place-based storytelling platform that can be downloaded to a phone or tablet. Each stop on the walking tour app will lead the walker to a new piece of art and the app includes additional information about the artist and the art. Visit your app store or visit their Maine webpage:

A virtual gallery experience via Exhibbit. Each piece of art will be hung in a virtual gallery where users can walk around the space and select the art they want to view. Once an individual piece has been selected, additional information about the piece and the artist will be presented to the user. Please visit the Virtual Art Exhibits page of our website.

A virtual exhibit opening for the show will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 via Bangor Public Library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Live page. To celebrate the exhibit, awards for First, Second, and Third place will be announced followed by a short program.

For exhibit links and more information visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org/art-exhibits-information

The library is grateful for the participation of downtown business who are hosting art in their windows as part of our walking exhibit: Lance & Amy Blackstone, Epic Sports, Tea & Tarts, CoVort, Rock and Art Shop, Accents Home Furnishings & Decor, Maine Jewelry & Art, Top of the Nine, Main Tavern, Fork & Spoon and Maine Discovery Museum.



Women’s Right to Vote 2020: a Community Exhibition was made possible by the Maine Bicentennial Commission, Maine Humanities Council, Deighan Wealth Advisors and Jean Degihan & Glen Porter.



For more information on the Bangor Public Library or to see upcoming events, visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org or call 207-947-8336.