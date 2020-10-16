BANGOR — Night is creeping in and lingering longer, leaves are falling from the trees. We’ve entered October Country and if you’re looking for suspense and thrills, look no further than Some Theatre Company’s presentation of “Woman in Black.” This atmospheric thrill ride will keep you on the edge of your seat and get you in the mood for all things supernatural.

The “Woman in Black” is a 1987 stage play, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the 1983 book by author Susan Hill.





Some Theatre Company is one of only a handful of theatres offering live, in-person performances with social distancing, limited seating and other safety protocols in place to keep our audience and actors safe.

This chilling show is playing one weekend only Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.

Showtimes are:

Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct 30 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 31 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 1 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Cast —

David Lane (Old Kipps/Actor) is a well seasoned Jack-of-some-trades, former pipefitter, farmer poet and carpenter. David loves story-driven plays performed in intimate settings and making new theatre friends. Since moving to Maine some years back, his productions have included “Tartuffe,” “Our Town,” “Becky’s New Car,” “The Browning Version,” “God of Carnage” and the Scottish play. David was most recently in a couple of COVID-19-canceled/postponed plays. He is wicked pleased in getting to work with a whole new crew of theatre folk and new friends at Some Theatre Company, and for the chance to be doing so many roles in a play within a play.

Logan Bard (Young Kipps/Actor) is currently a student at the University of Maine studying communications and journalism with a minor in theatre. He is a dean’s list student and works hard to maintain his GPA. Logan has been in too many productions to count. Professional credits include “Cinderella” at Penobscot Theatre.



For more information, please go to https://www.stcmaine.org/.