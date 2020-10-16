BANGOR — Hammond Street Congregational Church will hold a drive-by bean supper to honor the late Nelson Durgin’s devotion to his community and in particular his commitment to baking beans for many outreach events. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 21. Pickup will be scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.

Order on-line at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3Y6MZDC or call the church office at 207-942-4381 for details. Suggested donations for the meal of beans, hot dog, roll and cole slaw ($10), quarts of beans ($8) and choice of brownie ($3) or apple pie ($3) for dessert.