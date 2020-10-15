Girls Soccer
Wisdom 3, Ashland 2
At Ashland
Wisdom (5-1) goals: Abbie Lerman, Kamyrn Clavette, Olivia Ouellette; assists: Abbie Lerman; Ashland (4-1) goals: Mia Carney, Gabby Ayotte; assist: Willow Hall; goalies, Wisdom: Emma Chamberland 10 saves, 22 shots; Ashland: Michaela Carney, Jamie Poulin 7 saves, 10 shots
Penquis 6, Lee Acad. 2
At Milo
Penquis goals: Kassi Files 5, Aileen Strout; assists: Lauren Bolstridge, Rachel Broussard, Jessica Broussard, Kassi Files; Lee Academy goals: Siegfreid Quie, Kayla Long; goalies, Penquis: Hope Lovell 9 saves, 12 shots; Lee: Harmony Vermazani 26 saves, 30 shots
Dexter 4, Orono 0
At Dexter
Dexter goals: Peyton Grant 3, Cally Gudroe; assists: Torrey Hughes 2, Peyton Grant; goalies, Dexter: Jasmine Lewis 5 saves, 10 shots; Orono: Anna Drinkert 10 saves, 18 shots
Mount View 10, Searsport 1
At Thorndike
Mount View goals: Hannah Coolen, Gabby Allen 3, Sage Pound 3, Maddie Roux, Gabby Ravin, Charliza Shibles; assists: Maddie Roux, Hannah Coolen, Maddy Bisson, Greta Blake, Sage Pound, Gabby Allen, Gabby Ravin, Hannah Ferreira; Searsport goal: Makenzie Alley; goalies, Mount View: Gabby Hanks, Maddy Bisson, Jordan VonOesen 2 saves, 6 shots; Searsport: Sarah Gent 6 saves, 20 shots
Boys Soccer
Central 4, Bangor Christian 2
At Corinth
Central (4-2) goals: Simon Allen 2, Matt Albert, Jack Miller; assists: Matt Albert, Cameron Gooley; Bangor Christian (2-3) goals: Kyle Lewis, Jalen Reed; assist: Conrad Straubel; goalies, Central: Jeb Young, Bryce Burns 8 saves, 12 shots; BC: Micah Robert 14 saves, 21 shots