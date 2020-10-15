Our readers. Letters submitted by BDN readers, edited and verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Mundell for school committee

I graduated from Bangor High School in June, and I enjoyed my time spent in the schools. I learned a lot, and I think that the teachers in Bangor are some of the best in the business. As I grew up in the school system, it became clear to me that the school department leadership does not always have the best interests of the students, faculty and staff in mind. Image and perception, as opposed to addressing difficult but important issues, has more often than not been the order of the day. We need change.





We need people who will stand up for what is right, even if it cracks the facade that Bangor is an educational utopia. We need people who will challenge the established hierarchical power dynamics present in the department, because that seems to be the only way to bring about positive change. Clare Mundell is one of those people.

In the past three years, Mundell has already done more to advocate for change as a member of the community than almost anyone that holds a permanent leadership position. Electing her to the school committee would not only increase the amount of positive change she could implement, but also encourage others to stray from the beaten path and join her in that fight.

I have already cast my vote for Clare Mundell, and I would ask that if people are interested in the well-being of the students, faculty, staff and community of Bangor, they do the same.

Claire Thompson

Bangor

Vote for Myers

This letter is written in support of Patrick Myers. If elected Piscataquis County commissioner, he can accomplish what needs to be done.

More than 20 years ago, my husband and I were founding members of the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft. When our board’s vision turned into reality, we knew we would need an executive director. Ideally, we wanted someone who lived in the area, was personable with strong communication skills and had a willingness to work hard. The first person we interviewed was Patrick Myers. During the interview, we were impressed with his genuine enthusiasm for the position, regardless of the long hours and a salary below what he deserved. Myers was chosen as our director.

The Center Theatre has surpassed our dreams, and its success is in large part due to hiring him. Myers has further shown his commitment to our area by being involved in the Piscataquis Regional Food Cupboard, Central Hall Commons and the Piscataquis Regional YMCA. He will bring his strong work ethic, managerial and communication skills, and commitment as county commissioner.

He can accomplish what needs to be done just as he has done with the Theatre. Please vote for Patrick Myers.

Andrea Thurlow

Atkinson

Clarifying the record

I am Sue Sorg and am running for re-election to the Bangor School Committee. Yes, I am 72 (very alive), and yes I am a retired teacher of 30 years with the past 18 years spent as a special/adapted physical education teacher and Special Olympic Coordinator for Bangor Schools K-12. Giving back to the community my knowledge, experience and passion for public education is a civic duty I take seriously. Serving on the suicide prevention committee and the United Technologies Center board are very much part of my “students first” philosophy.

Equality starts with public education. As a committee member I will continue to promote racial, gender, age, ethnic, religious, disability and LGBTQ equality for all of our students. Age-appropriate equality education at all grade levels is needed to promote a more inclusive community.

The hiring of a new superintendent will be an important task for our school committee. The potential candidate should hold a valid Maine certification (010). The committee should look for a candidate who will share our community’s vision for education, promote equality, demonstrate strong character and integrity, be an excellent communicator, be transparent in all areas, and empower and inspire students and staff.

The school committee and superintendent must be a collaborative team working for the continued growth and development of all Bangor students. As a growing community, Bangor needs to listen and learn from all of its citizens. Thank you. It is a pleasure to serve our community.

Sue Sorg

Bangor

Collins the most qualified choice

This November, Sen. Susan Collins will get my vote because she is hard working and always shows up for the job. She gets results for Maine. She cares about our environment and has the strongest pro-environment record among Senate Republicans. She works effectively across the aisle.

I cannot support Sara Gideon because she has benefited from an astonishing amount of outside funding, including what amounted to a $4 million bribe seemingly meant to scare Collins. Gideon is an extremely partisan politician who, in my opinion, regularly puts party before the people. While speaker of the Maine House, she repeatedly opposed bills to ban female genital mutilation, a horrific form of child abuse, and she supported a law to allow non-physicians to perform abortions. If elected, Gideon would be one of the most junior senators, which would vastly limit her impact in Washington.

It’s clear that Susan Collins is the most qualified person for the job. I urge people to vote for her Nov. 3 or early by absentee ballot.

JoAn Petersen

Swanville

As the nation goes

Not in 100 years has this nation seen a public health crisis of this magnitude. COVID-19 has killed more than 210,000 Americans. Some of my loved ones are elderly and vulnerable.

Our nation needs thorough testing, tracing and effective public health measures until we have real vaccines (not election-year fantasies). We need science-based leadership at the highest levels of government — the kind of leadership the White House has failed to provide.

Who will provide that leadership in the Senate?

Not Sen. Susan Collins. I believe she has mortgaged her integrity to the Republican Party, and she places party loyalty above the well-being of the Maine people.

Collins may have worked hard for our state in the past. That’s not good enough anymore. This problem is much bigger than Maine. We used to say, “As Maine goes, so goes the Nation.” But it works both ways. We will not be safe until every state is safe.

As the nation goes, so goes Maine.

Susan Collins is not the safe choice for Senate this year. Vote for change.

Caroline Rupp

Franklin