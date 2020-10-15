Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 60s from north to south with sunshine and clouds. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 47 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 621 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 143. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





The towns of Rumford and Mexico are pictured from a trail on Black Mountain on Aug. 20. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Rumford and towns like it will be crucial to whether Trump can again carry the one elector from the district. He won it by 10 percentage points in 2016, but polls this year have him lagging former Vice President Joe Biden nationally with the two tied in the 2nd District. It is the closest of any race for an elector in the nation, according to a model from Decision Desk HQ.

The man who allegedly inserted razor blades into bags of pizza dough, prompting a recall of food products in Maine and five other states, posed as a Hannaford customer and inserted them in dough in at least two stores in York County. Credit: Nick Schroeder / BDN

The man who allegedly inserted razor blades into bags of pizza dough, prompting a recall of food products in Maine and five other states, posed as a Hannaford customer and inserted them in dough in at least two stores in York County after being fired from the doughmaker’s facility earlier this summer, according to a warrant filed by the Saco Police Department.

This 2018 file photo shows a Brewer police officer wearing a demo body camera. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Bangor is finally equipping its police officers with body cameras, after city councilors voted 6-3 Wednesday night on a proposal to spend $364,049 over the next three years to lease the cameras and storage space.

A pedestrian walks by the the Holy Donut’s Exchange Street location in Portland’s Old Port on Wednesday. The location will close for good net week. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The Holy Donut, maker of one of Maine’s most popular food products, will close its flagship location in the Old Port next week.

Holy Donut co-owner and CEO Jeff Buckwalter called it a strategic move, saying the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic “expedited the decision.”

The scene at the Bangor waterfront has changed as the homeless population has been setting up encampments in the area. Tents, clothes, shopping carts and needles can be seen along the walking area. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor officials plan to clear out the homeless encampment on the city’s waterfront by the end of this week after receiving many complaints about the tents, syringes, shopping carts and waste that have been accumulating there in recent months.

After nearly seven months being closed due to the pandemic, Queen City Cinema Club owners Josh and Tiffany Moulton have reopened with a full arcade. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Over the course of the summer and fall, the Queen City Cinema Club has doubled in size, added in a full kitchen and transformed a new, 1,000-square-foot space into a retro-style arcade and gaming area, complete with pinball, bubble hockey, air hockey, ping pong and classic 1980s and 90s video games.

In other Maine news…

Ellsworth council candidates divided on painting downtown crosswalks in rainbow colors

Calais hospital no longer needs watchdog after patient care improves, judge rules

$90 million gift a reflection of Alfond family’s desire for UMaine to be great

Winterport golf course is shut down for good after being sold

Maine GOP campaign arm paid for shadowy poll hitting Democratic legislative candidate