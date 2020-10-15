Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 60s from north to south with sunshine and clouds. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on coronavirus in Maine
Another 47 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 621 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 143. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
These towns may decide a tight race between Trump and Biden in Maine’s 2nd District
Rumford and towns like it will be crucial to whether Trump can again carry the one elector from the district. He won it by 10 percentage points in 2016, but polls this year have him lagging former Vice President Joe Biden nationally with the two tied in the 2nd District. It is the closest of any race for an elector in the nation, according to a model from Decision Desk HQ.
Man accused of dough tampering posed as customer and inserted razors at Hannaford, police say
The man who allegedly inserted razor blades into bags of pizza dough, prompting a recall of food products in Maine and five other states, posed as a Hannaford customer and inserted them in dough in at least two stores in York County after being fired from the doughmaker’s facility earlier this summer, according to a warrant filed by the Saco Police Department.
Bangor to equip its police officers with body cameras
Bangor is finally equipping its police officers with body cameras, after city councilors voted 6-3 Wednesday night on a proposal to spend $364,049 over the next three years to lease the cameras and storage space.
Holy Donut in Portland’s Old Port will close after failing to reach pandemic rent deal with landlord
The Holy Donut, maker of one of Maine’s most popular food products, will close its flagship location in the Old Port next week.
Holy Donut co-owner and CEO Jeff Buckwalter called it a strategic move, saying the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic “expedited the decision.”
Bangor to clear out homeless camp on waterfront by end of week
Bangor officials plan to clear out the homeless encampment on the city’s waterfront by the end of this week after receiving many complaints about the tents, syringes, shopping carts and waste that have been accumulating there in recent months.
Queen City Cinema Club in Bangor reopens with new menu and retro-style arcade
Over the course of the summer and fall, the Queen City Cinema Club has doubled in size, added in a full kitchen and transformed a new, 1,000-square-foot space into a retro-style arcade and gaming area, complete with pinball, bubble hockey, air hockey, ping pong and classic 1980s and 90s video games.
In other Maine news…
Ellsworth council candidates divided on painting downtown crosswalks in rainbow colors
Calais hospital no longer needs watchdog after patient care improves, judge rules
$90 million gift a reflection of Alfond family’s desire for UMaine to be great
Winterport golf course is shut down for good after being sold
Maine GOP campaign arm paid for shadowy poll hitting Democratic legislative candidate