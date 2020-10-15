Rising 1,103 feet above sea level, Hatchet Mountain features a wide, zig-zagging trail that leads to open views of the Camden Hills and the ocean beyond. A major landmark in the town of Hope, Maine, the mountain was named after a local legend about two Native American tribes in the region.
Aislinn Sarnacki
