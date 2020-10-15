By OUT Maine

We are thrilled that Leah Trommer will be joining OUT Maine’s team as our youth engagement coordinator. Trommer has a degree in outdoor education with coursework in childhood development, experiential education and curriculum delivery. She also holds a Montessori Education Certification. She has experience working with educators and students in schools and through experiential education in midcoast Maine.

Trommer worked for Tanglewood for 11 years as an open air classroom coordinator and lead teacher. Most recently she has been a mentor to children and parents in home-school education. She has worked with the Restorative Justice Project and has experience with compassionate listening, mindful-based stress reduction and non-violent communications. Trommer is well regarded in the education and youth organization networks. She uses she/her/hers pronouns.



OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities (LGBTQ+). In partnership with their allies and families, OUT Maine supports, educates and empowers these youth in their journey from adolescence to adulthood. For more information, or to support OUT’s critical work on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth, please visit our website at outmaine.org.