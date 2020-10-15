SKOWHEGAN — The Hight Family of Dealerships still plans to host the second annual First Responder Barbecue, but due to COVID they have been forced to adapt their plan. Last year, the Hights started the tradition of honoring local first responders by hosting a barbecue at their dealerships.

“We wanted to find a way to keep the tradition of highlighting the communities’ respect and admiration for our first responders, but because of COVID we had to get creative. We made the decision to do a ‘barbecue to go,’” said Sam Hight. This year, instead of hosting the barbecue at the dealerships, we will deliver BBQ supplies to local first responder agencies so that they can conduct a BBQ safely at their agency.





Hight decided to pitch the idea to a few local first responder agencies and the response was overwhelmingly supportive. Chief Bucknam from the Skowhegan Police Department said, “I cannot thank Sam and the Hight family enough for everything they do for the Town of Skowhegan. There are no limits to their generosity when it comes to giving back to this great community. You are a true friend to the Skowhegan Police Department and all first responders in Somerset County. We truly appreciate your support.”

Sheriff Lancaster from the Somerset County Sheriffs department shared a similar sentiment, “The men and women of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office appreciate the generosity and continued support shown by Sam Hight, and the Hight Family of Dealerships. We thank Sam for establishing and coordinating the annual barbecue for first responders.”

The Hights’ appreciation for first responders is what drove them to create this annual event. “We are glad that we have found a way to host this event safely, while still honoring our local first responders,” said Hight. “We as a community are very fortunate to have such a strong group of first responder agencies. And there’s no time like the present, with everything going on, to support, to celebrate, and to thank their efforts in keeping all of us safe. We wish we could reach out to more agencies because our thanks would be endless. We hope others can share our gratitude for our local first responders and do their part in supporting their noble cause.”

Throughout the week, the Hights will be delivering barbecue to go coolers to 19 agencies in Somerset and Franklin counties throughout the week of Oct. 12-17. Thanks to help from George’s Market and the Bankery in Skowhegan, Sam Hight has purchased 300 hotdogs, 300 hamburgers, snacks and cupcakes, all to be packed in coolers donated by Damon’s Beverage Mart.

Founded in 1911 by Walter H. Hight, the Hight Family of Dealerships have been serving the automobile needs of central and western Maine for over 10 decades. Now consisting of four dealerships: Hight Ford in Skowhegan; Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC in Skowhegan; Hight Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Madison; and Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC in Farmington. The Hight Family of Dealerships are the only National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) century Award winner in New England – an award given to automobile dealers that have held their dealerships under one family for 100 consecutive years. For more call 207-474-3334 or go to www.hightauto.com.