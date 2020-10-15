ROCKLAND — The Education and Community Outreach Committee of the Good Tern Co-op, located at 750 Main Street in Rockland, is organizing a beach cleanup for Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. October is National Co-op Month, and this is one way the Good Tern is celebrating. The cleanup is co-sponsored by the Apprenticeshop, Steel House, Rock City Coffee and Scrimshaw, with help from the City of Rockland.

“We encourage anyone to join in — no experience necessary!,” said Good Tern’s Education and Outreach Coordinator Elissa Bower, “It’s a fun way to uphold one of the six principles of all cooperatives: concern for community.”



Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of the Good Tern Co-op store and Bagel Shop, and are asked to arrive five to 10 minutes early. Masks must be worn, and volunteers should bring their own gloves; trash bags will be provided. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1-3 p.m. Anyone wishing to volunteer is invited to contact Bower at the Good Tern, at marketing@goodtern.coop.