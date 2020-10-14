Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

No more political bandaids

I voted early, and I ranked Lisa Savage first. I encourage others to do both of these things. Savage supports progressive measures to help working class Americans and will lay the groundwork for a post-COVID economy. Savage is the only candidate in the U.S. Senate race who is not a millionaire, and the only candidate not open to taking malicious PAC money.





She is the candidate who’s most willing to address climate change and save Maine’s fisheries.

Sen. Susan Collins forfeited any support from myself when she helped pass the 2017 tax cuts, underfunding middle class resources while giving vague shell corporations unnecessary tax relief. I don’t know for certain that Sara Gideon would’ve voted differently, but I do think that Collins’ partisan conduct is not helpful to struggling Maine farmers or small business owners and threatens all our existing infrastructure.

Mainers no longer have to elect people whom 50-plus percent of the population may absolutely hate. If the winner of the Senate election owes their victory to ranked-choice voting (RCV), I hope the losers respect the will of the Maine people and avoid polarizing court battles that could damage our democracy. With RCV, the most disliked candidate will lose.

Democrat or Republican, we need to cease voting for candidates who put bandaids on stab wounds. Stop voting for the lesser of two evils. Instead rank them two.

Noah Robidoux

Ellsworth

Thoughts from a ‘true’ Mainer

After reading the article “What it means to be ‘from away’ in Maine’s parochial politics” I feel impelled, as an eighth-generation Mainer, to offer the traditional, and correct, definition of being “from here or away.”

“Here” may be your neighborhood, town, or half of the state; “away” is any place else, especially if it’s south of Wiscasset. Even being born in Maine may not be enough to make you a “true” Mainer, or native Mainer as we called ourselves in those pre-politically correct days. You have to be able to trace your ancestors back at least three generations in the state, preferably in the same town. Because, as another native Mainer once told me, “Just ‘cause the cat has her kittens in the oven don’t make ‘em biscuits.”

Pamela Dean

Unity

Merit in having debates

I agree with Ryan Skinnell when he writes in his Oct. 12 column, “In a democracy, if everyone has a voice and everyone’s perspectives are legitimate then disagreement, conflict and argument are inevitable.” The ability to debate with others is an integral part of understanding differing points of views and in ways finding common ground. It also provides a way for us to approach an issue through multiple perspectives until the solution is found.

We need to have more debates and discussions within politics that are civil. This is what will allow our country to grow more and to build upon itself. Political leaders need to recognize that having debates in which both sides are allotted the same time to argue points is crucial. It is not acceptable for a participant in a debate to issue personal attacks on another. I also agree with the points highlighted in this article about what a good argument should entail. These are guidelines that politicians and others in our society to consider and put into practice when debating.

Whether you see the benefit in having debates in politics or not they have served our country in its development. They will most likely continue to be a way for us to see each other’s point of view and find the best approach to a situation. The need remains though to keep them civil. Without working to do this, debates could take a form that will make it harder for us to make choices.

Ben Bucklin

Searsport

Steadfast support for Collins

I am pretty sure that all of us who care about our great state of Maine and plan to vote on Nov. 3 are turned off by the negative campaign strategy that has become so common. I also believe that those of us who have supported Sen. Susan Collins in the past are not fooled by the massive campaign effort against her.

Collins has been one of the most steadfast and consistent political leaders in all of Washington. She has done a marvelous job representing Maine. I have had many conversations with Collins and her staff. She has not changed. I appreciate her willingness to stand up to the special interests that want her replaced.

My support for Susan Collins is steadfast, and I hope other people’s support for her is too.

Brian Souers

Lincoln

Rising drug prices

Prescription drug prices are rising, not falling. As a Maine senior citizen, even though I have Part D Medicare drug insurance, I pay over $4,000 per year for drugs that I must take every day. And the cost for my husband’s chemotherapy drugs from a “specialty pharmacy” were over $900 a month.

This year, I’m voting for candidates who have a meaningful and realistic plan to lower prescription drug prices for everyone. I’m going to their websites, reading everything I can find about each candidate’s specific plans to lower drug prices.

I hope people will join me in casting their vote for candidates who will make a difference on this critical economic issue.

Suzanne Carmichael

Deer Isle

Gideon is my first choice

As a physician, I’m appalled by Donald Trump’s continual denial of medical science and Susan Collins’ ongoing lukewarm censure of him.

He has exposed countless employees in the White House, who have little choice regarding working in a safe environment. This administration has repeatedly shown us they care little about the health of Americans and are poised to completely dismantle the Affordable Care Act with no replacement in sight.

We can trust Sara Gideon to protect our access to healthcare. We desperately need her in Washington. People should please join me in voting for Gideon as their first choice.

Catherine Crute

Portland

