A woman who died on Sunday in a Lebanon fire has been identified, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal.

April S. Patch, 46, of Lebanon, died of smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the scene.





The fire was in an apartment above the garage at a single-family home at 1320 Carl-Broggi Highway.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has not yet released the cause of the fire and test results are still pending.