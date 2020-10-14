A three-day spree of car thefts, crashes and police chases ended in Aroostook County on Wednesday with two arrests.

Three times Britteny Finley or Brandon Lane, ages and addresses not available, allegedly stole vehicles and were chased by police before crashing, police said.

Both allegedly escaped a crash in Cross Lake on Monday, police said. Lane allegedly raced a stolen vehicle and crashed in Littleton on Tuesday and Finley allegedly drove from Mars Hill to a point just shy of Presque Isle before crashing.

Both face several counts of burglary, driving to endanger and eluding police. They are being held at Aroostook County Jail.