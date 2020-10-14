New York Times Bestselling author and journalist Colin Woodard will be the keynote speaker at the Maine Public Relations Council’s (MPRC) annual virtual conference at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23. Hindsight: 2020 will take a look back at 2020, the year that has presented even the most experienced communications and marketing professionals with a steep learning curve.

Woodard’s keynote will be followed by the two sessions. Session One: Inclusivity and Diversity in Communications, will include a conversation with Chris Hunt, associate provost for Community, Equity & Diversity and Sarah Delage, director of public relations at the University of New England about how PR professionals can and should consider systemic racism, inclusive language and representation as they craft messages and communicate on behalf of their clients and organizations.

Session Two: A Conversation Rewind, is a conversation that will examine the good and the bad of brands that spoke upon a variety of social justice, equality, and unprecedented issues this year. Featuring qainat khan, communications director of the ACLU of Maine and former WBUR journalist, Sean Driscoll, founder of BBsquared Consulting and moderated by Sara Olson, director of communications at Avesta Housing.