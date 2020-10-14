CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of safely distanced 45-seats-only concerts in the auditorium presents its first dance program Friday, Oct. 23, with “a piece in peace,” created by Shana Bloomstein and performed by her and her children, daughter Nnenaya and son Dawud.

Doors will open 7 p.m. and the one-act show begins 7:30 p.m. Advance-only tickets are $10, and all seats are assigned. Ticket sales, via www.camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154, end 3:30 p.m. day of show. Face coverings are required in the building.





This evening promises to weave a story of faith and family, connecting the audience as part of the whole – “honoring our current landscape of being together apart, and offering a moment of peace within a piece,” said Shana Bloomstein, creator of the annual Women’s Works performance that was set to appear on the opera house stage this summer. Shana performs as a solo improv/modern dance-based artist throughout New England and has been producing, directing, dancing and offering Women’s Works since 2006.

Her children, both students at the Maine Arts Academy in Sidney, have performed with her since infancy. Dawud, a senior, has studied for years with Mary Anne Driscoll and will play the opera house’s Steinway as part of this performance. Nnenaya, a sophomore, is currently in a Zoom apprenticeship program with Jean Appolon Expressions, a Haitian-contemporary dance company in Boston.

“a piece in peace” is an original offering of reflection, honoring and love incorporating movement, music and poetry. As with all SoundCheck concerts, this show also will be streamed live on the opera house’s Facebook page and soon after will be available on its YouTube Channel. Donations to the Community Arts Fund are always appreciated.