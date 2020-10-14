ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The scholarship subcommittee of the Maine Community Foundation’s Androscoggin County Committee announce the Annette M. Brown scholarship recipients for 2020. A total of $13,000 was awarded.

New scholarship recipients are: Habso A. Abdirizak, Julianna Crockett, and Jeanine Nshimirimana from Lewiston; Michela Beaulier, Leeds; Logan Lajoie, Minot; Kayla Leclerc, Greene; and Ouseiny Ousmane, Auburn. Students receiving renewal scholarships include Pitshou Banguninga, Deni Federico, and Kaylyn Ritchie, Lewiston; Morgan Dalton, Livermore Falls; and Rebecca Raymond and Trisaint Wabwende, Auburn. The students will be attending Maine College of Health Professions, Husson University, University of Maine, University of Southern Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, Central Maine Community College, University of New England, St. Joseph’s College and the University of New Hampshire.





The Annette M. Brown Scholarship Fund provides renewable support to residents of Androscoggin County pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year college. The next application deadline is June 1, 2021. Applications are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

Annette M. Brown was a teacher in the Lewiston-Auburn area in the early 1900s. In her 1916 will, she left $16,000 to establish a scholarship fund for needy students. Since then, the fund has given thousands of dollars to Androscoggin County students pursuing higher education.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.