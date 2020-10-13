When Dave Peck’s athletic career at Bowdoin College was ended prematurely by a series of concussions, there was a void in his life.

He was a wide receiver for the football team, but a preseason concussion ended his freshman season before he appeared in a game. He played in 12 games for the baseball team as an outfielder but suffered another concussion in the summer of 2015. He said he didn’t feel normal again until April 2017.





Now, Peck is the new sports anchor at WVII Fox Bangor.

The native of Old Lyme, Connecticut, had also suffered a concussion in high school. He even took a year off from Bowdoin to recuperate before returning and graduating.

Peck, who studied theater and history at Bowdoin, eventually transitioned into sports media. He worked for Radio MidCoast WCME in Brunswick and did sports information work for the college.

“When my playing days were over, I knew I wanted to get involved in sports media,” Peck said.

He spent two seasons doing play-by-play and sideline reporting for the Newport [Rhode Island] Gulls of the New England College Baseball League and interned for a season at NBC 10 in Boston.

Peck’s various experiences led him to Northwestern University’s prestigious journalism school and he earned his master’s degree in August, six days after he had started work at WVII Fox Bangor.

He replaced Andrew Badillo, who left after three years to return home to Orangeburg, New York.

“I loved it up there but I wanted to be closer to my family and my girlfriend [Alex] and I want to move up into a bigger market,” said Badillo, who turned down a one-year contract.

Upon Badillo’s departure, John Wagoner was promoted to sports director.



The 24-year-old Peck, who began work on Aug. 24, said it has been a lot of fun so far.

“It has been great working with John and things are getting better all the time because I’ve been able to meet more people,” Peck said.

He said it has been a challenging start because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decisions the Maine Principals’ Association has had to make regarding high school athletics because of it.

Peck said his theater training at Bowdoin has come in handy because he is used to speaking in front of people, which has enabled him to be comfortable in front of a TV camera.

“I still think about the tools I learned in acting,” he said. “You have to be yourself but you also have to be a version of yourself that is engaging. That’s an important distinction.”

He was told by a friend that the Bangor market is the best place to start.

Peck said he had the opportunity to hit the ground running and was given a lot of responsibility right off the bat. He appreciates the chance to cover a wide range of things including the University of Maine’s Division I program and high school sports.

Peck is a loyal Boston sports fan and loves to play tennis in his spare time.

“I have always loved tennis and I’m always looking for a challenge. If anyone wants to play me, I will never say no,” he said.