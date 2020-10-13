Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Let women voters handle debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Oct. 9 that there would be no Oct. 15 presidential debate. The League of Women Voters should hold the 90-minute debate, instead. The major news outlets need not consent since the League of Women Voters can simply stream it live online for free. If President Donald Trump declines to participate, give Joe Biden 45 minutes.





I think the commission forfeited its right to control the debates following the 2016 Republican primary debates in which Trump repeatedly and consistently verbally abused and uttered schoolyard taunts and labels toward other Republican candidates; behavior not tolerated even in high school debates that should have resulted in fines at the very least and expulsion following repeated violations.

Trump’s Sept. 29 behavior was no better, interrupting Biden 73 times. The League of Women Voters handled the debates in 1976, 1980 and 1984 before the Commission on Presidential Debates was created in 1987. A list of past debates including some transcripts and videos are on the commission’s website.

Emily Adams

Dover-Foxcroft

Vote for Mullins and Emmott

Mike Mullins is a problem solver and is running for the state House for District 93. He’s taken an abandoned quarry which was an ecological disaster and made it into a natural wonder. While we watched recently, a flock of geese came flying overhead in tight formation before making a water landing. Mullins’ love of nature is on display with the grand quarry ecosystem filtered with carefully chosen fish and plants.

My neighbors welcomed him to our neighborhood in September at my home. For over three hours we had discussions about how to address a variety of problems. His ideas are atypical of a political candidate commonly called “thinking out of the box.” His new ideas in regard to our quarries could revolutionize our carbon footprint.

Ian Emmott is running for Rockland city council and just like Mullins spent over three hours with us in our home. He’s a family man who’s served in the Coast Guard and worked for the VA helping veterans navigate the system. I don’t think the present council members are concerned with spending our scarce tax dollars as Emmott is. He’s an advocate for law and order supporting our police.

We’re in a lot of trouble post COVID-19. These two men are up to the challenges brought on by the shutdown of our economy. We have two great candidates worthy of your vote. Mike Mullins for House District 93 and Ian Emmott for Rockland City Council.

Beverly Cowan

Rockland

Collins was right in 2016

In October 2016 at Bowdoin College, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins s aid she would not vote for Donald Trump because “I was worried he might make a perilous world even more dangerous.” She said she was concerned about Trump’s lack of knowledge of foreign policy and defense and his impulsive nature.

Collins was right on all counts.

I was the U.S. Ambassador to The Gambia and Haiti — two countries well known for corruption. The Gambia had a president who wanted to imprison gays. Senators in Haiti wanted to block an election that was desperately needed. I made sure they all knew the U.S. stance and the consequences of their bad behavior. It took courage and guts.

The current president refuses to share his tax returns. He has reportedly paid hush money to women he allegedly assaulted. He is a serial liar. Thousands have died of COVID as he lied to the American people. To this day he prances around without a mask, saying that it is no worse than the flu, refusing to acknowledge the advice of our finest epidemiologists.

The 2016 Collins was right. Trump has made a perilous world more dangerous.

The 2020 Susan Collins is relatively silent about Trump’s abhorrent behavior. I have waited four years for her to strongly renounce his blatant sexism and racism. She needs to plainly state as Gen. James Mattis did that Trump is unfit for office.

I have voted for Collins many times. Never again. I once saw her courage and guts. I see none now.

Pamela White

Orr’s Island

Vote Savage to change history

History is a funny thing. Sometimes it appears to be a field of dreams stretched out before us promising all the wonders we can accomplish with imagination, technology, collaborative effort, goodwill and determination. The future, we say, is ours!

Sometimes history is, in fact, a bulldozer chugging up behind us intent on destroying us with the legacy of our own mistakes. How, we say, did this happen? What can we do?

We are at one of those moments when, if we don’t deal with the bulldozer, we can forget the dreams. Systemic political and corporate corruption, systemic environmental degradation, systemic racism, systemic militarism and systemic inequality have combined to supercharge

that bulldozer. And the chief operator is incompetent.

The issues that are so urgent and ominous are not amenable to the usual platitudes of

political spin and lip-service reform. Here in Maine, the U.S. Senate race is particularly important. The two corporate parties, fueled with t heir millions in corporate donations, seem to have no idea of the reality of this time.

Only one candidate, Lisa Savage, offers a platform that provides any hope: conversion from militarism to green energy and green jobs, Medicare for all, refusal to take corporate money, free higher education, living wages, dismantling racism.

Ranked-choice voting allows us all to vote for the future, vote our dreams. Vote for Lisa Savage.

Robert Shetterly

Brooksville

Supporting Curry

As a university professor for the past 35 years, the last 17 of which have been in my home state of Maine, I understand the importance of producing bright and educated young adults. There is no political candidate in Maine who is more dedicated to education than Chip Curry.

That’s one of the many reasons I’ll be casting my vote for Chip Curry for Maine Senate District 11. He’s the real deal, and we need him now more than ever.

Charles L. Dufour

Belfast

Election notice

