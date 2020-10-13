BANGOR — At Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, our volunteers are invaluable members of our team, benefitting our patients, staff and organization. In 2019, 160 volunteers gave an astonishing 12,000 hours of service to support patients and staff.

In honor of these volunteers and their remarkable dedication, the Medical Center has created an award, the Luminary Award, to be presented annually to a person nominated by our employees.





This year, five outstanding volunteers were nominated:

• Don Libby – 910 volunteer hours

• Lee White – 1,028 volunteer hours

• Melody Joliat – 1,428 volunteer hours

• Larry Malone – 2,803 volunteer hours

• Herb Skidgel, Sr. – 11,638 volunteer hours

We are pleased to announce that Larry Malone has been named the recipient of the inaugural Luminary Award!

Larry began volunteering at Northern Light Rehabilitation after receiving treatment there for a shoulder injury and witnessing the benefits of the program. In his many years there, he accrued nearly 3,000 volunteer hours and touched the lives of everyone who met him. Sadly, Larry passed away earlier this year, but his heart, spirit and legacy live on. In September, we welcomed Larry’s wife, son and daughter to the Medical Center to present them with the award, posthumously. They were also informed that the Luminary Award has been named for Larry in perpetuity. From here forward, our highest volunteer honor will be known as the Larry Malone Luminary Award.

Members of the Northern Light Rehabilitation team were also in attendance. “Larry valued his work, his time with us, and the relationships he formed with us beyond measure. He was truly special,” says one staff member. “He showed us that in life, you get as much as you give.”

In addition to presenting the Malone family with the crystal Luminary Award, the rehab team presented the Malone’s with a plaque that will hang in our rehab practice waiting room and they memorialized a bench, where Larry would often sit, inscribed with his name.

In a letter to Rehab employees, Larry once wrote, “I don’t make money here, but I am the richest man around by just having all of you as my friends, and one cannot put a price on friendship. You have given me purpose … a purpose to get up every morning and keep on living.”

“We miss Larry’s smiling face and are forever indebted to him for the time he gave to our patients and staff,” says Stacey Coventry, director of volunteer and community development services, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. “He set a positive example for others and made a difference in peoples’ lives, and for that, we are so pleased to recognize Larry’s legacy with this award named in his honor.”