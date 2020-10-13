LIVERMORE — In the spirit of its annual pie social held each fall, the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is hosting a drive-thru pie sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. Homemade pies for sale whole or by the slice. A variety of flavors will be available while supplies last. The event’s signature pie, the Maine Maple Apple Pie, made with Norlands’ own maple syrup and local apples donated from Boothby’s Orchard Farm & Winery, can be pre-ordered for pick up on Sunday.

This event is also one of many events planned statewide as part of the North American Maple Tour organized by the Maine MapleProducers Association. Norlands’ maple syrup will be for sale and can also be pre-ordered for pick up on Sunday. Drive up to Norlands and enjoy delicious pie and maple syrup amidst the beautiful autumn colors, rolling fields and woodlands. Stay in your car and drive through, easy and safe.

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore. For more information and to pre-order pie, call 207-897-4366 or visit www.norlands.org.