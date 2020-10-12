Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s statewide with sunny skies and clouds from north to south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 31 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 597 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 143. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A Maine arts nonprofit is giving $70,000 to state musicians who haven’t been able to perform because of the coronavirus. The Maine Musician Relief Fund will issue $1,000 grants to 70 Maine musicians in the coming weeks through an application process.
Hockey teams that are playing games against other teams are violating the State of Maine’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The state has moved schools in Oxford County back to “green” territory, saying it’s safe for schools there to open full-time for in-person instruction.
We are following 4 undecided voters who could make a difference on Election Day
To understand how voters are feeling, we spoke to four Mainers from much different backgrounds who told us they are still making up their minds in both federal and state races. We will follow up with them through the Nov. 3 election and report back on how they made their decisions.
‘I never thought this would be legal’: Maine’s adult-use marijuana stores open to buzz
Jason Chavez awoke at 6 a.m. Friday to assure he would be first in line at the Theory Wellness adult-use marijuana store when it opened on the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Maine.
How the UMaine System’s largest gift ever came together
The Harold Alfond Foundation on Tuesday announced it would award $500 million to eight Maine educational institutions and workforce development organizations. The University of Maine System received the biggest chunk of funding: $240 million allocated over the next 12 years, making that portion alone the largest single donation the Harold Alfond Foundation has ever given.
Bangor will get $270K of Mark Zuckerberg’s money to help cover election costs
At least four Maine communities have received funding from a national initiative by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to help local governments cover the increased cost of safely running their elections during the coronavirus pandemic.
What it means to be ‘from away’ in Maine’s parochial politics
It is an extension of a long-held debate over what it means to be a real Mainer, an amorphous term that has often excluded people “from away” — or born in other states — no matter how long they have lived here, as well as residents from southern or coastal regions. It comes at a time when many question whether Maine, given its aging population, needs to be more welcoming.
Portland to vote on ultra-progressive policy slate in 2020 campaign colored by pandemic
Portland will vote in 2020 on a slate of referendum questions that could bring unprecedented progressive change from raising the minimum wage to capping rent hikes in an effort riling the business community.
In other Maine news…
Brewer issues ballots for wrong legislative race after 2,000 absentee requests
Man arrested after razor blades were found in pizza dough at Maine Hannaford
Dover-Foxcroft police chief accused of trying to strangle woman resigns
Rockland will consider stricter review process, after owner asks to demolish corner building for parking lot
Watch more: