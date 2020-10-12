Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s statewide with sunny skies and clouds from north to south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 31 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 597 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 143. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





A Maine arts nonprofit is giving $70,000 to state musicians who haven’t been able to perform because of the coronavirus. The Maine Musician Relief Fund will issue $1,000 grants to 70 Maine musicians in the coming weeks through an application process.

Hockey teams that are playing games against other teams are violating the State of Maine’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The state has moved schools in Oxford County back to “green” territory, saying it’s safe for schools there to open full-time for in-person instruction.

Clockwise from left: Martin Novom, Weeza Matthias, Gabriel Karam and Jane Brann. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

To understand how voters are feeling, we spoke to four Mainers from much different backgrounds who told us they are still making up their minds in both federal and state races. We will follow up with them through the Nov. 3 election and report back on how they made their decisions.

Simon Lydon, a local cannabis cultivator, stopped in to purchase pre-rolled joints at Sweet Relief, the adult-use marijuana shop owned by John Lorenz in Northport on opening day. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Jason Chavez awoke at 6 a.m. Friday to assure he would be first in line at the Theory Wellness adult-use marijuana store when it opened on the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Maine.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy answers questions at a forum about unified accreditation. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Harold Alfond Foundation on Tuesday announced it would award $500 million to eight Maine educational institutions and workforce development organizations. The University of Maine System received the biggest chunk of funding: $240 million allocated over the next 12 years, making that portion alone the largest single donation the Harold Alfond Foundation has ever given.

Voters line up outside of the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to cast their votes in the primary election on July 14, 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

At least four Maine communities have received funding from a national initiative by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to help local governments cover the increased cost of safely running their elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon gets a tour of ReVision Energy in South Portland in August 2020. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

It is an extension of a long-held debate over what it means to be a real Mainer, an amorphous term that has often excluded people “from away” — or born in other states — no matter how long they have lived here, as well as residents from southern or coastal regions. It comes at a time when many question whether Maine, given its aging population, needs to be more welcoming.

A voter places her absentee ballot in the ballot box, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Merrill Auditorium in Portland. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Portland will vote in 2020 on a slate of referendum questions that could bring unprecedented progressive change from raising the minimum wage to capping rent hikes in an effort riling the business community.

In other Maine news…

