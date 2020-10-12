Constructed in 1915, the Beachcroft Path is a historic memorial trail in Acadia National Park that’s famous for its twisting pathways and staircases built of granite blocks. Measuring just over a mile, the trail climbs over a small mountain called Huguenot Head, then climbs the west slope of Champlain Mountain to its summit.
Aislinn Sarnacki
Aislinn is a Bangor Daily News reporter for the Outdoors pages, focusing on outdoor recreation and Maine wildlife. Visit her main blog at actoutwithaislinn.bangordailynews.com. More by Aislinn Sarnacki