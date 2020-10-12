NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO is pleased to announce new additions in its Maine markets.

Thomas Gilbert joins OTELCO as the director of network architecture in its New Gloucester office. Gilbert studied computer science and software systems engineering. He has over 36 years of experience working in wired and wireless technologies for Nynex, Verizon, FairPoint and Consolidated Communications. He lives in New Gloucester.





Jennifer Novicki also joins the New Gloucester office as a sales account executive. Novicki studied business administration and has more than 15 years of experience in outside business sales, including 13 years in the wireless industry in Maine. She is a resident of Gorham.

Adam Harper joins OTELCO as an ISP engineer in the company’s Portland office. Adam is a former 25SIC in the Army.

About OTELCO — OTELCO Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia. The company’s services include local and long distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services. With approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines, which are collectively referred to as access line equivalents, OTELCO is among the top 25 largest local exchange carriers in the United States based on number of access lines. OTELCO operates eleven incumbent telephone companies serving rural markets, or rural local exchange carriers. It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, managed services and private/hybrid cloud hosting services through several subsidiaries. For more information, visit website www.otelco.com.