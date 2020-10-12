The online talk – Waste Land to Portfolio: How timberland was transformed from a resource to be mined – to equity worth buying will be offered at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. Sponsored by the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine This online talk is available virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. Go to umaine.edu/mitchellcenter to register and receive Zoom connection information.

Speaker: Dave Edson, board of directors, James W. Sewall Company. From the viewpoint of a forester who witnessed major forest land transactions during the 1970s through 2010, there is an inexorable trend that offers some expectation that forest land use will continue to serve the needs and interests of future generations. This trend has been reinforced by a global movement of equity investment in forest land and the coincident ability of the global conservation movement to participate on a par with the free market economy to realize long term strategic goals. Edson has dedicated his professional career to the James W. Sewall Company (Sewall), a full-service consulting company based in Old Town. His career included leadership roles as chief executive officer (2012-18), president, executive vice president, chief of operations and vice president of forestry and natural resources. He currently serves on the board of directors.