Brenton Parritt of Steuben put an exclamation point Sunday on his 2020 points championship at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

He made a last-lap pass on Mike Hopkins of Hermon to win the Varney GMC-Buick/Varney Agency Late Model 150 for the Dysart’s Late Models.





Hopkins won the pole, but took a combined $700 in cash from Phil Richardson of Phil’s Towing, Thayer’s Automotive and Bragdon Transport to start the race at the rear of the field. Aided by three caution flags, it took Hopkins only 44 laps to make it to the front.

Hopkins led through nine restarts and kept Parritt on his bumper, but on the final lap Parritt dove under Hopkins going into turn one and outsprinted Hopkins to the finish line by two-tenths of a second.

Varney GMC-Buick/Varney Agency 150 for Dysart’s Late Models: 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben; 15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon; 54 Ryan Dean, Winterport; 28 Rowland Robinson Jr. Steuben; 9 Asa Jones, Sullivan

10th annual Ikey Dorr 100 for Casella Recycling Street Stocks sponsored by Thayer’s Automotive, Coastal Auto Parts, Jimar Construction: 80 Steve Kimball, Holden; 1X Billy Childs, Leeds; 7 Shane Tatro, Levant; 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike; 20 Joe Harriman, Liberty

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four sponsored by Curtis Auto and Towing, Coastal Auto Parks, Pat’s Pizza Orono and Next Level Graphics: 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 20 Jason Kimball, Pittston; 11 Cody Farnsworth, Orono; 10X Jimmie Childs, Leeds; 97 Becky Elston-Burns, Carmel

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners: 5 Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 51X Jordan Kimball. Holden; 25 Brad Bellows, China; 8 Adam Gardner, Orono; Kristopher Foss, Levant

Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro: 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow; 27 Bryson Parritt, Steuben; 14 Jason Morse, Hermon; 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon